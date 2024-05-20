Sheffield United and Coventry City show 'interest' in Preston North End star but face contract stumbling block
A stalwart for the Lilywhites for a decade, Browne is out of contract this summer and appears to be attracting potential suitors. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United and Coventry City have both shown interest in the Republic of Ireland international.
Browne boasts vast experience of the second tier and could potentially compliment the talented-but-raw Oliver Arblaster at the heart of Chris Wilder’s midfield.
In the 2023/24 season, Browne made 41 league appearances, registering four goals and four assists.
However, a swoop for the 29-year-old may not prove straightforward. Preston are said to have tabled a record contract that is more lucrative than what Browne can get elsewhere. He may, therefore commit to the club and enter his eleventh year at Deepdale.
Blades boss Chris Wilder has made it clear there is a need for a rebuild at Bramall Lane this summer. The process of reshaping has already started, with senior figures Chris Bashham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe all confirmed to be moving on.
The club’s dismal 2023/24 campaign ended yesterday (May 19) with a home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
