Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town eyeing highly-rated Rangers defender

According to the Scottish Daily Express, Rangers are set to allow the Northern Irishman to leave Ibrox this summer with his contract due to expire.

He has predominantly played in Rangers B team but is said to be rated highly by the Glasgow club.

Cardiff City have also been named as interested party in McClelland, who is reportedly keen for more first-team action.

LINKED: Huddersfield and Sheffield United are reportedly showing interest in Rangers defender Kyle Mclelland. Picture: Getty Images.

Reports elsewhere have claimed that Huddersfield are not interested in McClelland, with head coach Carlos Corberan set to welcome the likes of Rarmani Edmonds-Green back to the Terriers ahead of next season following a fine loan spell at Rotherham United.

At Sheffield United, three of their centre-backs are loan players with Ben Davies, Charlie Goode and Filip Uremovic set to return to their parent clubs after the play-offs as things stand.