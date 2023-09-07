The 25-year-old is currently a free agent, having seen his lengthy association with Manchester United come to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also said to have spoken to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Sheffield United-linked defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly in talks with Spanish side Real Betis. Image: Aleksandra Szmigiel - Pool/Getty Images

However, Mail Online have claimed Tuanzebe is in talks with La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Betis are led by Manuel Pellegrini, formerly of Manchester City and West Ham United.