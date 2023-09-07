All Sections
Sheffield United and Ipswich Town-linked defender 'in talks' with Spanish club after Manchester United exit

Sheffield United-linked defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly in talks with Spanish side Real Betis.
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

The 25-year-old is currently a free agent, having seen his lengthy association with Manchester United come to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield United were linked with a swoop for the defender during the summer transfer window, while Ipswich Town have also been reported as an interested party.

He is also said to have spoken to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Sheffield United-linked defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly in talks with Spanish side Real Betis. Image: Aleksandra Szmigiel - Pool/Getty ImagesSheffield United-linked defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly in talks with Spanish side Real Betis. Image: Aleksandra Szmigiel - Pool/Getty Images
However, Mail Online have claimed Tuanzebe is in talks with La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Betis are led by Manuel Pellegrini, formerly of Manchester City and West Ham United.

If they were to secure Tuanzebe’s services, it would not be the defender’s first move overseas. While on the books of Manchester United, he spent time on loan in Italy with Napoli.

