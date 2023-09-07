Sheffield United and Ipswich Town-linked defender 'in talks' with Spanish club after Manchester United exit
Sheffield United-linked defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly in talks with Spanish side Real Betis.
The 25-year-old is currently a free agent, having seen his lengthy association with Manchester United come to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.
Sheffield United were linked with a swoop for the defender during the summer transfer window, while Ipswich Town have also been reported as an interested party.
He is also said to have spoken to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.
However, Mail Online have claimed Tuanzebe is in talks with La Liga outfit Real Betis.
Betis are led by Manuel Pellegrini, formerly of Manchester City and West Ham United.
If they were to secure Tuanzebe’s services, it would not be the defender’s first move overseas. While on the books of Manchester United, he spent time on loan in Italy with Napoli.