Sheffield United 'in talks' with former Manchester United, Aston Villa and Stoke City defender

Sheffield United are reportedly in talks with free agent defender Axel Tuanzebe.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST

The 25-year-old was released by the Reds Devils at the end of last season, ending an association with the club that began when Tuanzebe was just eight years old.

He had been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford and was sent out on loan to Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City. He was part of the Villa side that clinched promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2019.

The former England under-21 international is now available to sign on a free transfer and according to transfer guru Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are in talks with the defender.

If a deal was to be struck, he would become Sheffield United’s second defensive addition of the summer following the capture of ex-Liverpool man Yasser Larouci on a season-long loan from Troyes.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedAston VillaStoke CityOld Trafford