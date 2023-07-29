The 25-year-old was released by the Reds Devils at the end of last season, ending an association with the club that began when Tuanzebe was just eight years old.

He had been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford and was sent out on loan to Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City. He was part of the Villa side that clinched promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2019.

The former England under-21 international is now available to sign on a free transfer and according to transfer guru Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are in talks with the defender.