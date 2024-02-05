Both the Blades and the Whites were linked with the 27-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at Forest. Despite reported interest from Yorkshire, Worrall was still a Forest player when the transfer deadline arrived.

However, the closure of the window does not necessarily mean he will remain at the City Ground until the end of the season.

Clubs in Turkey have until February 9 to conduct business and both Besiktas and Trabzonspor are said to be keen on securing his services. According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon, the clubs are reportedly looking to arrange a fee and persuade Worrall to join.

Joe Worrall appears close to a Nottingham Forest departure. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Athletic have claimed Besiktas are winning the race, with Worrall said to be set for a medical ahead of a loan move to the Tüpraş Stadyumu.

Worrall is understood to have attended the recent fixture between Besiktas and Trabzonspor, which was won by the latter.

Although neither club landed Worrall, both Sheffield United and Leeds bolstered their defensive ranks in the latter stages of the window.