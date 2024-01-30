Nottingham Forest 'want £6m' for defender as Sheffield United and Leeds United 'chase'
The 27-year-old is out of favour at the City Ground and has not started a Premier League game since September. His lack of action has fuelled transfer speculation and he has been linked with both the Blades and the Whites.
However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Forest are keen to be compensated with a fee of £6m.
The asking price may prove to be a stumbling block, with Leeds said to be unwilling to stump up the money. The Whites could, however, reportedly land Worrall on loan if they fail to secure another centre-back.
£6m may not be a small fee for an out-of-favour defender but Worrall boasts a wealth of Championship experience. He also has a second tier promotion on his CV, having helped Forest reach the Premier League in 2022.
Sheffield United have made three signings in the current window, landing Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Curtis and Ivo Grbic.
Leeds, on the other hand, have not made a single signing. The Whites have instead focused on contract renewals, handing new deals out to young duo Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph.
The Whites are also said to be optimistic regarding the possibility of Wilfried Gnonto putting pen to paper on fresh terms.