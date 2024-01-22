Leeds United are reportedly increasingly confident of Wilfried Gnonto agreeing to sign a new contract at Elland Road.

It has been a whirlwind six months for the 20-year-old, who was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga in the summer transfer window. Gnonto stood down from demands to leave and remained in West Yorkshire, although has not played the crucial role many expected him to play for Leeds in the Championship.

Speculation regarding his future has gathered pace once again since the opening of the January transfer window. Everton have been linked with a swoop, while West Ham United have reportedly joined the race.

However, according to Sky Sports, there is growing confidence at Elland Road that Gnonto will stay put. His current deal does not expire until 2027, although fresh terms could help stave off interest.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto has reportedly been the subject of Premier League interest. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

At the very least, it could drive up the price required to prise Gnonto away from LS11.

The Italy international arrived at Elland Road in 2022, joining from Swiss outfit Zurich. He made an almost immediate impression in West Yorkshire and was a bright spark in a dismal 2022/23 season for the Whites.