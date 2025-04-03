THE go-to football show that regularly features all of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

In this week’s show, the YP football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton and start off by looking at the race for automatic promotion in the Championship, the past week seeing Sheffield United get their noses in front, thanks to their impressive Friday night win over Coventry City, while Leeds United slipped up by conceding a late equaliser at home to Swansea City the following day.

Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers ensured their hopes of automatic promotion from League Two remain in their own hands, following up a 3-0 win over Carlisle United with a 2-2 draw against leaders Walsall.

There are growing concerns for Huddersfield Town’s play-off hopes in League One after defeats to Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City which saw them fail to score a single goal.

Steve Evans’ second period in charge at Rotherham United ended badly when he was sacked after a dispiriting 4-0 defeat at home to struggling Crawley Town. Replacement Matt Hamshaw enjoyed a promising start to his interim spell in charge, though, with the Millers winning 2-0 at Northampton Town.

Also, Leon plumps for a Team of the Week this time around, while Stuart focuses on the standout Player of the Week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.