Here’s the latest, with results based on all competitions - have a scroll through and let us know what you think, maybe even send in your own Yorkshire table.

1: Sheffield Wednesday WWLWDD (=) Stymied by draws against Gillingham and Accrington, but have still lost just once in their last seven League One outings and possess the division’s sixth best form over their last six matches. Wednesday have lost just once at Hillsborough in their last 15 League One matches. Consistent, hard to beat. It must continue.

2: Sheffield United LDWLDW (+5) Home form is buttressing their Championship play-off pitch. Unbeaten in nine at the Lane under Paul Heckingbottom, whose side’s 2-0 win over old club Barnsley was their seventh victory in front of home punters during his watch.

United have not seen their colours lowered at Bramall Lane since the end of October. That said, they are winless in their past four away matches.

3: Leeds United LLLLWW (+6) Afforded themselves a huge, huge bonus-ball win at Wolves in another game which arrived complete with another health warning after the Elland Road drama against Norwich.

Work to do still for Leeds, but they have afforded themselves some respite after securing back-to-back wins. In a much better place than they were, that’s for sure.

Not out of the woods yet, though. But head into break in good spirits.

TOP FORM: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

4: Middlesbrough WWLDWL (-1) Out of the FA Cup, with Saturday’s quarter-final tie against Chelsea representing a game too far in the final analysis.

But no harm done, with the previous league victory over the Blues of Birmingham and not Chelsea being arguably more important in the context of their season following a much-needed first Championship away win of 2022.

Boro - who have won their last eight league fixtures at the Riverside - have nine ‘cup finals’ remaining as Chris Wilder puts it amid a ten-way fight to finish in the top six. Ranked ninth in the division’s latest six-match guide.

5: Rotherham United DLDDWL (-1) All of a sudden, the heat is on the Millers at the top of League One after a run of just one win in five matches - incorporating two defeats at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, which had previously been a fortress stretching back to September.

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage.

A team of good, strong characters, it would be foolish to write them off. Wembley next, in the Papa John’s Trophy final. A nice distraction?

6: Barnsley WLDDWL (-2) Those maddening moments of poor game management came to haunt Barnsley once again at Bramall Lane on Saturday, with their away form continuing to cause major alarm, with a paltry seven points pocketed on the road so far in 2021-22.

Home form has been much better; it has had to be and must be in forthcoming games against relegation rivals Reading and Peterborough United which the Reds must win to give themselves a chance of Championship survival.

Ranked 13th in the division’s latest form guide, Barnsley are unbeaten in five at Oakwell and will probably have to win at least three of their remaining four home matches to get themselves the best opportunity of staving off the drop. Possibly four.

Leeds United head coach, Jesse Marsch Picture: Bruce Rollinson

7: Huddersfield Town WWLDLL (-2) For contrasting reasons, the break has come at a good time for several Yorkshire clubs, including Town.

Went into the break on the back of successive league losses since the end of November, with Bournemouth also inflicting a first home loss on the Terriers since November 27 - as Huddersfield lost for the first time in ten outings.

Town stormed back last winter with determination and character and must do it again this spring. Still ranked a decent seventh in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide.

8: Hull City LWLDWL (-1) Homesickness continues to bedevil Hull and also the curse of the ‘cheap ticket offer’ with a bumper crowd taking advantage of another cut-price deal to see them lose 3-1 at home to Luton last time out.

It was City’s fifth home defeat on the spin at the MKM Stadium, but at least they scored a goal eh. Hull’s home form is the worst in the Championship. Their away statistics are the ninth best. They are ranked a bang-average 14th in the division’s latest guide over six matches.

9: Bradford City LLLWWL (=) Another side for whom the term ‘home comforts’ does not apply. City have lost five on the spin at the Utilita Energy Stadium and six of their last seven with Mark Hughes still awaiting his first victory in front of home punters.

LOW POINT: Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town are now winless in seven - and bottom of the YP Power Rankings table. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Bantams, whose form over the past six League Two matches is the 17th best in the division, have the eighth best away form in the league. Their home form? The 20th, don’t go there...

10: Doncaster Rovers LWDLLD (=) Amid a ugly scrap for survival in a mini-league at the foot of League One, Rovers - remarkably - still have a sniff of staying up. But they are running out of lives.

Without a win in four, the clock is ticking with a dull draw at fellow strugglers Fleetwood following a lame home loss to another toiler in Gillingham.

Rovers have won just once in nine home games since Christmas and are where they are for a reason. They welcome Charlton this weekend.

11: Harrogate Town DLLLDL (=) Winless in seven and comprehensively beaten in midweek at home to Leyton Orient, with the season in danger of petering out with a whimper for Harrogate Town.