THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having come head-to-head at the Riverside Stadium last week, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess the season so far for Middlesbrough and Sheffield United – Boro wprevailing 1-0 in midweek over the Blades, who then responded with a confident 2-0 win over Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

There was another Yorkshire derby taking pace over the last few days, too, this time Doncaster Rovers prevailing over host Bradford City to enhance their hopes of automatic promotion, while delivering a slight blow to the Bantams’ own hopes of getting out of League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly, host Mark Singleton asks the team for their thoughts on the signing of midfielder Joshua Guilavogui by Leeds United, as well as their respective thoughts on their player and team of the week.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.