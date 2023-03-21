Sheffield United and Middlesbrough’s average home attendance compared to second tier clubs across Europe - gallery
A look at who is the best supported second tier club in Europe including two of Yorkshire’s clubs
Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are two of the best supported clubs in the Championship but how does their average attendance at home this season compare against other second tier teams in Europe? Germany is known for having passionate fans and they have had some historic clubs drop into the Bundesliga.2 over recent times.
Both the Blades and Boro are aiming to gain promotion this term and are currently sat in 2nd and 3rd place in the table respectively heading into the current international break. Here is a look at how their fanbases compare to the rest of Europe at their level, with some surprise inclusions...