Sheffield United and Middlesbrough's Premier League promotion rivals strengthen with signing of Arsenal winger

It’s not just the Yorkshire clubs who are strengthening their squads with last-minute deals this transfer deadline day.

Rivals for promotion and survival are also getting busy, like David Wagner’s Norwich City who have signed Arsenal winger Marquinhos on a loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League leaders last June from Sao Paulo but his first-team involvement has mainly been limited to cup competitions, scoring on his Gunners debut in the Europa League against Zurich in September.

Could be a big signing for David Wagner's Norwich City (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

He joins Norwich with the club sixth in the Championship in their bid to make an instant return to the top flight.

Marquinhos told the Norwich website: “I’ve learnt a lot as part of my adaptation here in England. It’s totally different to Brazil. It’s more intensive but I’m adapting well in order to help Norwich.

“I’m also really happy to get to know a new club, a new culture and a new city. The fans can expect that I’ll show desire.”