- Plenty of business expected across Yorkshire before the window shuts
- Leeds United completed a deal for Weston McKennie on Monday as Diego Llorente set to make AS Roma switch
- Sander Berge could be on his way out of Sheffield United - could Lewis O’Brien be returning to Yorkshire?
- Sheffield Wednesday aiming to complete at least one signing to bolster their options for promotion bid
- Karl Darlow is expected to join Hull City - will Huddersfield Town snare a goalkeeper?
As reported last week, Barnsley are being linked with a move for Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw. Could a deal be completed before the deadline?
Leeds United have signed Diogo Monteiro from Servette but with one centre-back due to leave this week, it does not seem as if he is seen as a ready-made replacement for Diego Llorente - MORE
Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player if Chelsea land the Benfica midfielder for a reported fee of £105.5m fee.
With a busy day in store across the Premier League and EFL, we have picked the transfer deals to keep an eye on today - MORE
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch said of Jack Harrison’s future on Saturday: “We like him here. We want to keep him. He’s performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He’s got flexibility in the way he plays.”
Barnsley are aiming to complete a deal for Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw before tonight’s deadline. Writing last week, football writer Leon Wobschall provided an update on the player’s future HERE.
Sheffield United could be involved in a deadline-day chain which sees them lose Sander Berge and replace him with former Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.
Chief football writer Stuart Rayner looks at how things could play out at Bramall Lane today - MORE.
Welcome to the Yorkshire Post’s live coverage of deadline day with plenty of business expected across the region throughout the day.
Plenty of deals have been completed so far by the county’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs, see who has been on the move in and out of Yorkshire - see them all right HERE.