News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Deadline Day: Sheffield Wednesday targeting late deals, Sander Berge's Sheffield United future to be decided, Leeds United eye new centre-back while Huddersfield Town expected to be 'very active'

WELCOME to The Yorkshire Post’s Transfer Deadline Day live blog where we will be keeping you updated with all the latest ins and outs for our Premier League and Football League clubs throughout the day.

By Ben McKenna
1 hour ago

Stay here with us and our reporters who will be keeping you in the know on the very latest deals involving Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Deadline Day LIVE

Yorkshire Post Deadline Day - LIVE

Key Events

  • Plenty of business expected across Yorkshire before the window shuts
  • Leeds United completed a deal for Weston McKennie on Monday as Diego Llorente set to make AS Roma switch
  • Sander Berge could be on his way out of Sheffield United - could Lewis O’Brien be returning to Yorkshire?
  • Sheffield Wednesday aiming to complete at least one signing to bolster their options for promotion bid
  • Karl Darlow is expected to join Hull City - will Huddersfield Town snare a goalkeeper?
Show new updates

Barnsley in for striker

As reported last week, Barnsley are being linked with a move for Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw. Could a deal be completed before the deadline?

READ MORE

An incoming at Rotherham today?

DONE DEAL

Leeds United have signed Diogo Monteiro from Servette but with one centre-back due to leave this week, it does not seem as if he is seen as a ready-made replacement for Diego Llorente - MORE

Who might be on the move today...

Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player if Chelsea land the Benfica midfielder for a reported fee of £105.5m fee.

With a busy day in store across the Premier League and EFL, we have picked the transfer deals to keep an eye on today - MORE

‘We want to keep him'

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch said of Jack Harrison’s future on Saturday: “We like him here. We want to keep him. He’s performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He’s got flexibility in the way he plays.”

READ MORE

Jack Harrison on the move?

Barnsley still in for Shaw

Barnsley are aiming to complete a deal for Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw before tonight’s deadline. Writing last week, football writer Leon Wobschall provided an update on the player’s future HERE.

Jack Harrison on the move?

What’s the story with Sander Berge?

Sheffield United could be involved in a deadline-day chain which sees them lose Sander Berge and replace him with former Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

Chief football writer Stuart Rayner looks at how things could play out at Bramall Lane today - MORE.

Sander Berge has been linked with several Premier League clubs ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline...

Good Morning!

Welcome to the Yorkshire Post’s live coverage of deadline day with plenty of business expected across the region throughout the day.

Plenty of deals have been completed so far by the county’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs, see who has been on the move in and out of Yorkshire - see them all right HERE.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Sander Berge