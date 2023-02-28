The Football Association has fined Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp £2,500 for comments he made after the Blades’ win over Wrexham earlier this month.

Sharp scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time at Bramall Lane to put United 2-1 up in the FA Cup fourth-round replay, before Sander Berge struck two minutes later to seal a 3-1 win and set up Wednesday’s meeting with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Sharp was interviewed by ITV immediately after the televised fourth-round replay win over the National League side. The centre-forward and club captain was critical of elements of Wrexham's approach but more serious was his dig at referee Leigh Doughty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they (Wrexham) thought we were going to just roll over when we got back in it and I think the referee was helping them all night as well,” he said at the time.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp applauds the fans following during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

“I don’t think he gave me one foul all night tonight. But it’s one of those things. I probably lost my head a little bit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments about Wrexham garnered more headlines but the reference to Doughty had landed him with an FA charge for "improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee".