The Blades attacking talisman has endured a difficult pre-season due to an ongoing calf issue, which also ensured he watched from the sidelines at the end of last term as his boyhood club bowed out of the Championship play-offs at the semi-final stage.

Speaking recently, the club captain said that progress in his rehabilitation had been slower than he expected, but he is poised to take a significant step forward today.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom has also confirmed that loan signing Tommy Doyle, who suffered a thigh muscle tear in training shortly after joining the club, on their pre-season tour to Portugal, is making 'pleasing' progress, although the midfielder will not be available for United's opener at Watford in seven days time.

Billy Sharp. Picture: Getty Images.

Adam Davies, diagnosed with ligament damage following a freak accident in the behind-closed-doors game against Lincoln City earlier this month, is still several weeks away.

Heckingbottom said: "I want to get Billy in training on Monday. He should be back in and working hard. Oli Mac (Oli McBurnie) is a bit behind Billy. Davo is in his brace, so we are talking weeks aren't we. It will be how reacts to all the progressions.

"Tommy is back on the grass and has started doing some running and training it is just how he reacts, so that's pleasing. It's a thigh injury, but his non-kicking leg, so I am not too concerned. It's a case of getting him back more in training.

"It's just a muscle tear and he will just go through a process now and when he's ticked all the boxes, his running will get longer and then quicker and then more explosive.

"And then he will be striking balls bit by bit, stage by stage. He's frustrated obviously and we are frustrated for him because when we are speaking about volume of work and work the lads have had, that's what it's about."

Despite no major progress last week in their quest to get a deal to bring in Brighton forward Reda Khadra over the line, Heckingbottom still expects the German to arrive before United's opener at Vicarage Road.