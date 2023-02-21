Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom hit by FA improper conduct charge after last week's defeat to Middlesbrough

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has been charged by the FA after he was sent off in last week’s 3-1 loss to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

The Blades boss was red carded by referee Andre Marriner after Boro’s third goal after he expressed frustration about a challenge on James McAtee in the build-up.

An FA statement read: “Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom has been charged following their EFL Championship games against Middlesbrough on Thursday 16 February. It’s alleged that the manager’s behaviour was improper and/or violent in the 74th minute, and that is was also improper after he had been sent off.”

Heckingbottom has until Thursday to respond.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, is shown a red card by Referee, Andre Marriner during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I don't like getting sent off and it was right that I was sent off," said Heckingbottom as he addressed his sending off, although he did express frustration over the way matches are being officiated.

He added: "My frustration and anger is that we see that every game and I'm having conversations with referees all the time. If Macca (McAtee) goes down, we get a foul, and the [opponent] gets booked. I just hate the way the game's going with that.

"We're rewarding the wrong behaviours. That was the reason for my reaction, and it's cost me now."