Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom hit by FA improper conduct charge after last week's defeat to Middlesbrough

The Blades boss was red carded by referee Andre Marriner after Boro’s third goal after he expressed frustration about a challenge on James McAtee in the build-up.
An FA statement read: “Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom has been charged following their EFL Championship games against Middlesbrough on Thursday 16 February. It’s alleged that the manager’s behaviour was improper and/or violent in the 74th minute, and that is was also improper after he had been sent off.”
Heckingbottom has until Thursday to respond.
"I don't like getting sent off and it was right that I was sent off," said Heckingbottom as he addressed his sending off, although he did express frustration over the way matches are being officiated.
He added: "My frustration and anger is that we see that every game and I'm having conversations with referees all the time. If Macca (McAtee) goes down, we get a foul, and the [opponent] gets booked. I just hate the way the game's going with that.
"We're rewarding the wrong behaviours. That was the reason for my reaction, and it's cost me now."
Last week, Billy Sharp was charged by the FA for his comments about referee Leigh Doughty after Sheffield United's FA Cup win over Wrexham.