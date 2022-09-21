Sheffield United, Bradford City and Rotherham United stay on top as Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday sink - Power Rankings

1: Sheffield United WDWWWW (unchanged)

The only Championship side with a 100 per cent record at home in the league this term, United have flexed their muscles this season and how. The Blades have won six of their last seven games, taking 19 points from the last 21. Awesome.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (second left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

2: Bradford City LDWWWW (unchanged)

City are starting to look the part and have won four on the spin in all competitions. Should they beat AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, then they will register a fourth successive league win for the first time since February 2021. The Bantams on the move - in the right direction.

3: Rotherham United LWLDWD (unchanged)

The Millers headed into the international break on the back of just one league defeat in nine this season. It represents their best start to a second-tier campaign since 1965-66. Rotherham are unbeaten on home soil thus far at league level in 22-23. They are making a mockery of those who tipped a season of struggle from day one in the process. Long may it continue.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has oversaw a fine start to the season. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

4: Barnsley DLWDWW (up one)

Beaten just once in their last six matches in all competitions, the Reds are providing genuine cause for optimism, whisper it gently, after an awful 2021-22 campaign. Plenty still to do, but it's encouraging nevertheless.

5: Doncaster Rovers WDLLLW (up one)

Up by virtue of a midweek ERFL Trophy win at Lincoln, although - with the greatest respect - the league is very much the bread and butter. Three successive defeats in League Two have taken the early-season wind out of their sails. They could do with three points against Crawley this weekend.

Bradford City looking to be finding their feet under Mark Hughes. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

6: Sheffield Wednesday WLLWDL (down two)

Wednesday have disappointed of late at home, even accounting for their dramatic weekend finale against Ipswich. Three without a win now.Saturday has the feel of a big game for their well-being against Wycombe at Hillsborough. One win in five in all competitions for the Owls.

7: Leeds United DWWLDL (unchanged)

Over a fortnight into a 29-day break from action due to the postponements relating to the mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the international break.

8: Middlesbrough LWLWLD (unchanged)

Regrouping after a poor start to the season which have seen them win just twice in 11 matches in all competitions. Four wins in their last 20 games in league and cup for the Teessiders. Underwhelming.

9: Huddersfield Town LDLLLW (up one)

A cherished three points saw managerless Town head into the international hiatus with victory - and a little bit more time in their search for a permanent successor to Danny Schofield.

10: Hull City LWLLLL (down one)

It's all getting rather worrying out east following a vibrant start to the season in many respects. City are starting to ship goals for fun - especially on the road - and have lost five of their last six league outings. Shota Arveladze is entitled to start feeling hot under the collar a bit.

11: Harrogate Town LLLLLD (unchanged)