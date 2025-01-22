Sheffield United close in on £10m striker, Hull City target Huddersfield Town winger, League Two side sign forward

SHEFFIELD UNITED are closing in on the signing of in-demand striker Tom Cannon.

The Leicester City forward, who has also interested second-tier promotion rivals Sunderland and Burnley, began on medical on Tuesday after United saw an offer worth in the region of £10m accepted by the Premier League outfit, who granted the player permission to travel to South Yorkshire.

The Leicester City forward, who has also interested second-tier promotion rivals Sunderland and Burnley, began on medical on Tuesday after United saw an offer worth in the region of £10m accepted by the Premier League outfit, who granted the player permission to travel to South Yorkshire.

Cannon spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke before being recalled by the Foxes ahead of a permanent move out, with several Championship clubs circling.

If all goes well, Cannon, who netted nine times during his loan spell in the Potteries, could make his Blades bow in Friday's home game against Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Sheffield United target Tom Cannon, who is closing in on a move to the Blades. Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images.

Meanwhile, City are keen on signing Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas, who is currently out on loan in France with Nantes.

Tigers chief Ruben Selles has confirmed Hull's interest in the 25-year-old, who headed to Ligue 1 last summer, with discussions being held with Nantes and the Terriers.

Harrogate Town have dipped into non-league circles to sign prolific Ilkeston Town striker Tom Cursons for an undisclosed fee.

Cursons, 23, has scored an impressive 25 goals in 30 appearances for the Northern Premier outfit so far in 2024-25, building on from a strong second-half of last season when he plundered 12 goals in just ten matches.