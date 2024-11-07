Former Rotherham United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town manager Mark Robins has been sacked by Coventry City.

Robins had been the third longest-serving manager in English league football, behind Pep Guardiola and Simon Weaver of Harrogate Town, but a difficult start to the Championship season has led to his dismissal.

It means Sheffield United are likely to face a new manager after the international break.

Robins' second spell as manager of Coventry lasted nearly eight years and saw them win promotions from League Two to the Championship, and the 2017 Football League Trophy, as well as coming within a controversial video assistant referee's decision of reaching last season's FA Cup final. They were also runners-up in the 2023 Championship play-off final.

But after another summer of having star players picked off, the Sky Blues have made a characteristically slow start to the season and are 17th in the second tier, the highest ranked of six teams on 15 points which includes Plymouth Argyle, who are in the relegation zone, and Hull in 18th.

An own goal by former Barnsley defender Bobby Thomas saw them lose 2-1 at home to Derby County on Wednesday but they had beaten Luton Town and Middlesbrough in their previous two matches.

Coventry lost Aprii's FA Cup semi-final on penalties to Manchester United after coming from 3--0 down to draw 3-3, and having a goal controversially chalked off late in extra-time.

Robins lost Callum O'Hare in the summer when the forward ran down his contract and joined Sheffield United, and Hull bought midfielder Kasey Palmer late in the transfer window.

Time is tight for Coventry to appoint a replacement before Saturday's Championship trip to leaders Sunderland but they then have a two-week international break before the visit of Sheffield United on November 23.