Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley 'interested' in international winger

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in Troyes winger Mama Balde.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Aug 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 09:23 BST

The Blades have already raided the French club this summer, signing defender Yasser Larouci on a season-long loan following the outfit’s relegation to Ligue 2.

According to the BBC’s Mike Minay, Troyes could lose another player to South Yorkshire with Sheffield United said to be among the clubs keen on Balde.

However, he has also claimed there is interest from Sheffield United’s Premier League counterparts Everton and Burnley.

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in Troyes winger Mama Balde. Image: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty ImagesSheffield United are reportedly interested in Troyes winger Mama Balde. Image: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images
It is reportedly expected a deal for Balde could be worth around €8m.

The 27-year-old cut his teeth with Sporting Lisbon B before going on to represent French side Dijon. He joined Troyes in 2021 and has impressed, although he could not prevent the club falling out of the French top tier.

He represents Guinea-Bissau on the international stage and has won a total of 19 caps.

