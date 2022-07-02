Sheffield United eye moves for Manchester City and Aston Villa youngsters, MK Dons 'planning' for life without Huddersfield Town target as Brentford 'push' for Hull City star

Four of the White Rose County's second-tier sides have made at least one signing ahead of the new season but plenty more business is expected before the window shuts on September 1.

Hull completed the signing of Turkish international midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce on an initial three-year deal yesterday while Rotherham added their second wing-back option in the space of just over a week after sealing the signing of Lincoln City's Cohen Bramall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rumour mill has continued to churn and we have rounded up all the latest gossip involving Yorkshire clubs below...

MK Dons are planning for life without David Kasumu, who is reportedly a target for Huddersfield Town. The 22-year-old was previously being eyed by Swansea and Dons head coach Liam Manning said: "We've made him an offer but we're getting to the stage now where we're planning without him. As it stands, I'm working as if he's not here." (MK Citizen - MORE).

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan (Manchester Evening News - MORE).

Sheffield United are one of six Championship clubs interested in a season-long loan move for Aston Villa and England Under-19 midfielder Tim Iroegbunam (Birmingham Mail - MORE).

Brentford are pushing to sign Hull City and England Under-21 striker Keane Lewis-Potter in a £20m move (The Telegraph - MORE).

IN DEMAND: Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam. Picture: Getty Images.

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has confirmed that Championship rivals Middlesbrough have enquired about the prospect of signing highly-rated defender Jacob Greaves (The Yorkshire Post - MORE).