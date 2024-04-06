The 27-year-old has become part of the furniture at Bramall Lane, having joined from Swansea City nearly five years ago in 2019. During his time at the club, he has racked up 156 appearances and scored 28 goals.

However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Scotland-capped frontman as he is out of contract at the end of the season. He has previously been linked with Rangers, a club he supported as a child.

Oli McBurnie is out of contract at Sheffield United at the end of the season. Image: Henry Browne/Getty Images

He has now addressed the possibility of a future move to Ibrox, admitting he would like to experience an Old Firm derby as a player. Speaking to the Stomping Ground podcast, he said: "Listen, it's a special club. Have you ever been to the Old Firm?

"I've been to plenty of Old Firms and I've never experienced a game like it, either playing or watching. Most people who have ever been to them will say the same.

"Growing up, I was always a big Rangers fan and it's something I've always wanted to do. It's just about timing. I hope one day, by the end of my career, I play for Rangers. I hope I get to experience that side of it. If I don't, I don't. But I hope by the end of my career I can say I've played in an Old Firm at one point."