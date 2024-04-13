This summer will mark five years since Roofe left English football, when he made the move from Leeds to Anderlecht. After just one season in Belgium, he was recruited by Rangers and has been at Ibrox since.

However, he is out of contract in the summer and has not yet penned fresh terms. The uncertainty has fuelled plenty of transfer speculation and according to Football Insider, Sheffield United are among the clubs interested in the 31-year-old.

Sheffield United have an important summer ahead. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The report claims Fulham, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers also have an eye on the forward, who represents Jamaica at international level. He is said to be viewed as a player who could potentially be one of the best free agents around in the summer.

He has endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign due to injury and has managed just five league starts. Roofe has only found the net twice in all competitions, although his goal record in Scotland is rather impressive.