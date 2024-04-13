Sheffield United, Fulham and QPR among clubs 'plotting' move for ex-Leeds United star
This summer will mark five years since Roofe left English football, when he made the move from Leeds to Anderlecht. After just one season in Belgium, he was recruited by Rangers and has been at Ibrox since.
However, he is out of contract in the summer and has not yet penned fresh terms. The uncertainty has fuelled plenty of transfer speculation and according to Football Insider, Sheffield United are among the clubs interested in the 31-year-old.
The report claims Fulham, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers also have an eye on the forward, who represents Jamaica at international level. He is said to be viewed as a player who could potentially be one of the best free agents around in the summer.
He has endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign due to injury and has managed just five league starts. Roofe has only found the net twice in all competitions, although his goal record in Scotland is rather impressive.
Despite injury struggles, he has found the back of the net on 38 occasions over the course of 98 outings. During his Leeds days, he initially struggled for goals before becoming one of the club’s primary sources of them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.