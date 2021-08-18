Manager Slavisa Jokanovic was clear before the game that Arsenal wanted to sign the goalkeeper, who was called into the England squad for the first time this summer without winning a cap, and that Ramsdale wanted to go but the the Blades' asking price had not been met.

That now appears to have changed with reports that the Gunners have agreed in principle to pay an initial £24m for Ramsdale, potentially rising to £30m.

It represents a quick profit on the £18.5m paid Bournemouth last summer. Ramsdale came through the Blades academy before moving to the Cherries.

LEAVING: Aaron Ramsdale is close to a move to Arsenal

Ramsdale had a difficult start to his first season back at Bramall Lane but excelled in the second half of the season.

Michael Verrips played in goal at the Hawthorns but given his inexperience if it would be no great surprise if some of the money was reinvested in another goalkeeper.