Sheffield United hand coaching role to former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Birmingham City man
The 41-year-old joined the Blades last season, taking on a role as an individual attacking coach within the club’s youth set-up. He has now been appointed to a more prominent role and will oversee the club’s under-21 side this season.
A statement issued by the club read: “We are pleased to confirm Gary McSheffrey as our new under-21s head coach. Another experienced appointment to the Blades academy, McSheffrey enjoyed a long and successful playing career and joined the academy setup last season as an individual attacking coach.”
The appointment marks another step in the club restructure, following Jim O’Brien’s appointment as under-18s head coach. O’Brien counts Barnsley and Bradford City among his former clubs and left Notts County’s playing squad at the end of last season.
McSheffrey spent nearly a year in charge of Doncaster, initially taking the reins on a temporary basis following the axing of Richie Wellens. He was sacked himself in October 2022 due to concerns over performances.
A technically-gifted winger in his playing days, he McSheffrey represented the likes of Birmingham City and Coventry City. He also turned out for Doncaster and had a brief loan spell at Leeds United in 2010.
