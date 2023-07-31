All Sections
Sheffield United 'have opened talks' with Arsenal defender Auston Trusty following his Birmingham City spell

Sheffield United have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal over their American defender Auston Trusty.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:37 BST

According to Mail Online, the Blades are hoping to land Trusty on loan following his impressive loan spell in the Championship with Birmingham City last season.

However, Arsenal are said to prefer a sale for Trusty as they look to raise funds to offset their spending and ease concerns over Financial Fair Play. Trusty joined the Gunners in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids.

He initially returned to the Rapids on loan before Arsenal tested him with a loan switch to the Championship. It was a challenge Trusty was up to and he was voted as Birmingham’s 2022/23 Player of the Year by Blues supporters.

Trusty joined the Gunners in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids. Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty ImagesTrusty joined the Gunners in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids. Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
He made 48 appearances for the club and even weighed in with four goals, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for Arsenal and faces stiff competition at the Emirates Stadium.

Top flight football appears the next logical step for Trusty and Bramall Lane may be where he finds if a deal that takes him to South Yorkshire is struck.

