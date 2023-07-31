According to Mail Online, the Blades are hoping to land Trusty on loan following his impressive loan spell in the Championship with Birmingham City last season.

However, Arsenal are said to prefer a sale for Trusty as they look to raise funds to offset their spending and ease concerns over Financial Fair Play. Trusty joined the Gunners in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids.

He initially returned to the Rapids on loan before Arsenal tested him with a loan switch to the Championship. It was a challenge Trusty was up to and he was voted as Birmingham’s 2022/23 Player of the Year by Blues supporters.

Trusty joined the Gunners in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids. Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

He made 48 appearances for the club and even weighed in with four goals, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for Arsenal and faces stiff competition at the Emirates Stadium.