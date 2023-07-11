All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Sheffield United 'hoping to wrap up' £2.2m deal for Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane

Sheffield United are reportedly hoping to wrap up a £2.2m deal for Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST

That is according to Mail Online, who have reported Slimane has pulled out of Brondby's pre-season training camp to continue talks. The Blades have not yet bolstered their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League but would be gaining international experience if a deal was struck for Slimane.

Aged just 22, Slimane has racked up 121 appearances for Brondby and also has 29 senior caps at senior level for Tunisia. He made two appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring in group stage clashes with Denmark and France.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United are also reportedly taking a look at young defender Chris Francis, who Mail Online claim is in training with the Blades. The former AFC Bournemouth defender is also said to have attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool.

Aged just 22, Slimane has racked up 121 appearances for Brondby. Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty ImagesAged just 22, Slimane has racked up 121 appearances for Brondby. Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Aged just 22, Slimane has racked up 121 appearances for Brondby. Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Related topics:BladesPremier LeagueFranceSheffield Wednesday