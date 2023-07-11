That is according to Mail Online, who have reported Slimane has pulled out of Brondby's pre-season training camp to continue talks. The Blades have not yet bolstered their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League but would be gaining international experience if a deal was struck for Slimane.
Aged just 22, Slimane has racked up 121 appearances for Brondby and also has 29 senior caps at senior level for Tunisia. He made two appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring in group stage clashes with Denmark and France.
Sheffield United are also reportedly taking a look at young defender Chris Francis, who Mail Online claim is in training with the Blades. The former AFC Bournemouth defender is also said to have attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool.