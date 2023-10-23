A trio of Yorkshire clubs are said to be tracking young defender Olukayode Osu.

The 21-year-old currently represents Bracknell Town, who he has helped reach the first round of the FA Cup.

As per TEAMtalk, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are keeping tabs on his progress.

However, they are reportedly not alone in their interest.

Sheffield United are understood to be leading the race. Image: James Gill/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion have been named as an interested party, as have Hollywood-backed League Two outfit Wrexham.

The report claims it is Sheffield United who are leading the chase, with Blades scouts said to be watching Osu in action.

Sheffield United have shown a willingness to recruit young prospects from lower levels this season.

Teenage midfielder Jay Tinsdale was recruited from Bradford City in September, the same month Ryan One was plucked from Hamilton Academical.