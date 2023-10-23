Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley 'tracking' young defender
The 21-year-old currently represents Bracknell Town, who he has helped reach the first round of the FA Cup.
As per TEAMtalk, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are keeping tabs on his progress.
However, they are reportedly not alone in their interest.
West Bromwich Albion have been named as an interested party, as have Hollywood-backed League Two outfit Wrexham.
The report claims it is Sheffield United who are leading the chase, with Blades scouts said to be watching Osu in action.
Sheffield United have shown a willingness to recruit young prospects from lower levels this season.
Teenage midfielder Jay Tinsdale was recruited from Bradford City in September, the same month Ryan One was plucked from Hamilton Academical.
If the Bladed do strike a deal for Osu, he would become the club’s 14th new addition of the current campaign.