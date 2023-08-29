Of all the players linked with Sheffield United this summer, Ryan One is probably the one with the lowest profile.

He does not play in a top flight, nor are reports suggesting he would cost millions – yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have cultivated a reputation as shrewd identifiers of talent in recent years, therefore reported interest from the Seagulls would suggest One has potential.

Sheffield United have been linked with Ryan One. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Here is everything we know so far about the Scottish forward said to be attracting admirers in England.

Who does he play for?

The 17-year-old is currently on the books of Hamilton Academical, of the Scottish third tier. He is the son of former footballer Armand One, a French forward who spent much of his career in Scotland. He enjoyed spells with the likes of Partick Thistle, Cowdenbeath and Stranraer.

What has he done so far?

Despite being just 17, One has already become a first-team regular for Hamilton. He has 36 senior appearances for the club on his CV and has already netted twice this season. He has also been capped by Scotland at under-17 level.

What kind of player is he?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being technically astute, One is a towering physical presence capable of going toe-to-toe with players considerably more experienced than himself.

He also has an eye for goal and has shown plenty of composure in front of goal for Hamilton.

What has been said about him?

His professionalism has been hailed by Hamilton boss John Rankin, having dealt admirably with speculation regarding his future.

As reported by the Daily Record, Rankin said: "It is hard for Ryan because it has been well documented that teams are looking at him and things are going on.