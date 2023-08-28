Sheffield United 'taking a close look' at forward but Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers 'keen'
According to Mail Online, the Hamilton Academical forward has been invited to train with the Blades having previously been the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.
However, there is also said to be interest from Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers.
One is just 17 but has already been involved heavily at first-team level for Hamilton.
He has enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign, notching two goals across Hamilton’s opening four games in the Scottish third tier.
The report claims Brighton had a £150,000 bid for One rejected by Hamilton, a possible indicator of the type of fee Sheffield United may have to pay to prise One away.
Sheffield United have made eight new additions to their squad this summer, with signings including former Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci and combative midfielder Gustavo Hamer.