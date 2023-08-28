All Sections
Sheffield United are reportedly taking a close look at Scottish prodigy Ryan One.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 14:12 BST

According to Mail Online, the Hamilton Academical forward has been invited to train with the Blades having previously been the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, there is also said to be interest from Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers.

One is just 17 but has already been involved heavily at first-team level for Hamilton.

Sheffield United are reportedly taking a close look at Scottish prodigy Ryan One. Image: Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty ImagesSheffield United are reportedly taking a close look at Scottish prodigy Ryan One. Image: Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images
He has enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign, notching two goals across Hamilton’s opening four games in the Scottish third tier.

The report claims Brighton had a £150,000 bid for One rejected by Hamilton, a possible indicator of the type of fee Sheffield United may have to pay to prise One away.

Sheffield United have made eight new additions to their squad this summer, with signings including former Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci and combative midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

