Sheffield United are reportedly taking a close look at Scottish prodigy Ryan One.

According to Mail Online, the Hamilton Academical forward has been invited to train with the Blades having previously been the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, there is also said to be interest from Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers.

One is just 17 but has already been involved heavily at first-team level for Hamilton.

Sheffield United are reportedly taking a close look at Scottish prodigy Ryan One. Image: Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images

He has enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign, notching two goals across Hamilton’s opening four games in the Scottish third tier.

The report claims Brighton had a £150,000 bid for One rejected by Hamilton, a possible indicator of the type of fee Sheffield United may have to pay to prise One away.