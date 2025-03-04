No less than eight clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

It proved a super Saturday with virtually every White Rose side winning, with Leeds United being the ones who had to settle for a draw, hardly a disaster by any means.

Here’s the XI in a 3-4-3 formation. And who is the boss?

Goalkeeper

Michael Cooper (Sheffield United)

Displayed the credentials which have marked him out to be the best keeper in the Championship with another assured performance to help the Blades get ‘back on the horse’ at QPR.

Michael Cooper impressed between the sticks for Sheffield United. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Defence

Jack Shepherd (Bradford City)

The Barnsley loanee is enjoying a superb campaign in the claret and amber and was excellent again in another big moment in City’s season at Salford.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Stood tall and was typically authoritative at the back on an afternoon which was not straightforward for Leeds against an impressive West Brom.

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

Back in the starting line-up, to the delight of many fans and had a rock-solid afternoon as Boro secured three points against Derby to maintain their play-off quest and continue to get back on the rails.

Midfield/wing-backs

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Produced some trademark sorcery and had a heap of fun once again to display just why many observers view him to be the best winger in League Two, including his manager. Scored another fine goal against Newport.

Joe Powell (Rotherham United)

Showed his quality en route to creating two Millers goals in a much-needed victory at Bristol Rovers, as the visitors provided themselves with a decent buffer above the bottom four in League One.

Vini Souza (Sheffield United)

A combative, strong performance, with the midfield enforcer showing leadership at Rangers. Having a cracking season.

Ruben Roosken (Huddersfield Town)

Showed glimpses of just why Town brought him in at the start of the winter window. Excellent assist for Callum Marshall’s opener.

Ruben Roosken delivered an impressive performance for Huddersfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Forwards

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)

Another classy performance including a splendid opener against Lincoln to take his season’s tally to 14. Huge player for the Reds.

Rob Street (Doncaster Rovers)

Too hot to handle for the Newport defence as he showed his number nine prowess, with a brace. Enjoying an excellent loan spell at Rovers, having already plundered six goals.

Sam Nombe (Rotherham United)