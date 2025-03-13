THE go-to football show that regularly features all of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest news from the Yorkshire football scene.

They start with assessing the race for automatic promotion in the Championship, in particular Sheffield United’s credentials of securing a top-two finish, as they battle it out with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and Burnley.

Elsewhere, it is the automatic promotion aspirations of Doncaster Rovers that come under the spotlight in League Two, Grant McCann’s side letting a two-goal lead slip at the weekend against Swindon Town, although they still retained a place in the automatic promotion top three spots.

They also discuss the sacking of Michael Duff by Huddersfield Town in the wake of their 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers, a result which saw them drop out of the play-off positions. Was owner Kevin Nagle right to make a chance in the dugout, or was he too hasty?

Also, the writers choose their team and player of the week.

Please note, this podcast was recorded BEFORE Barnsley sacked head coach Darrell Clarke and Leeds United’s 2-0 Championship win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.