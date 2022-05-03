Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday lead the way in Team of the Week

Who made the grade in our penultimate Yorkshire Post Team of the Week? Find out here - as no less than seven clubs are represented. In a 3-4-3 formation, since you ask.

Goalkeeper

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town) - Solid and unflappable for the umpteenth time in a remarkable season for self and club. The only downer to another good day for Town at Coventry was the concession of a late goal - nothing he could have done about it. In the 'golden gloves' race to be the keeper with the most shut-outs in the Championship, Nicholls is level pegging with 18 clean sheets with Bournemouth's Mark Travers, ahead of the Cherries' crunch game with Nottingham Forest. Wes Foderingham is one behind.

KEY GOAL: From Iliman Ndiaye as Sheffield United beat QPR on Friday. Picture: Getty Images.

Defence

Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United) - Produced a strong and imposing defensive performance amid a hugely testing and tense environment at Gillingham as the magnificent Millers got over the line. It sealed an outstanding campaign on loan at the club. Edmonds-Green's input will be remembered fondly.

John Egan (Sheffield United) - Typically on-message and resolute as the Blades took a giant step towards Championship play-off participation with a massive three points at QPR. One more hill to climb.

Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) - A brilliant character with a heart as big as a bucket, Toffolo is ending the regular season in style. Helped himself to his fourth goal in six matches with a fantastic individual effort at Coventry and his defensive tenacity and buccaneering spirit going forward came to the fore once more.

AMONG THE GOALS: Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo. Picture: Getty Images.

Midfield

George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) - Overcame a nervy start to take to the stage for the Owls as they secured a play-off spot in pristine fashion against Portsmouth. Helped set up Jordan Storey's killer third goal and grabbed the goal he deserved late on with a cute header. An excellent end to the regular season.

Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) - Followed up his dominant performance against Cardiff with another high-class contribution against Stoke to help take Boro's fate to the final day. Set up their opener and produced a clever set-play ahead of their second. Big player for Boro and he'll be needed at Preston.

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) - Underlined what he brings to the party with two goals on his return to the side following a three-match ban. In the process, Crooks - who has enjoyed a fine first season at Boro after joining from Rotherham United - moved into double figures for the season and is the club's top scorer in 2021-22.

DECISIVE: Rotherham United's Rarmani Edmonds-Green (right) scores his side's first goal of the game during their win over Gillingham. Picture: PA Wire.

Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) -The club stalwart, who will hang up his boots at the end of the season to become head of recruitment, produced a choice moment to find the net in his final away game for Town, who produced an excellent moment in their season at promoted Forest Green.

Forwards

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) - His wee break from the starting line-up may have done him the world of good. Crowned a vibrant display with a key goal at QPR - his second in successive games - to help the Blades consolidate their play-off place. Has scored three goals in his past outings.

Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) - Proving to be the leader in the pack up top for the Owls and struck for the fourth time in successive games in Hillsborough with a clinical leveller. On song for the play-offs and hit four goals in the final week of the regular season. Running hot.

Charles Vernam (Bradford City) - Produced two clinical finishes as City produced a quality performance on a dominant first ever visit to Sutton and was a threat throughout for the play-off chasing hosts.