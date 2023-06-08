It was confirmed yesterday (June 7) that the forward’s eight-year stay at the club is coming to an end. During his third spell at Bramall Lane, he has been involved in two promotion-winning Championship campaigns and also lifted the League One title.

Across three spells with his boyhood club, Sharp has made 377 appearances and scored 129 goals. He is departing the club alongside the experienced duo of Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens, as well as young defender Kyron Gordon.

Below is his message to Sheffield United supporters in full:

Sharp is leaving Sheffield United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Dear Sheffield United,

“As I sit down to write this letter, my heart is filled with mixed emotions. It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure.

“My boyhood dream became a reality and what a journey I was lucky to have from a young fan on the Kop to ball boy then player and captain – wearing the famous number 10 has been privilege and an honour. Wearing the red and white stripes was something I did with enormous pride and when given the captain’s armband by Chris Wilder it was something I cherished and wanted to achieve success wearing it. I’ve tried to play and captain the best I could. To hear you all singing my name and for children to look up to me as their hero is the reason I play football.

“377 games, 129 goals and 3 promotions, from my first goal to my last, the feeling grew stronger and stronger each time. I want to thank the club for all the amazing memories we’ve shared and for the opportunity to represent my boyhood club.

“I want to thank all the managers I have played for during my time at the club. Your guidance, support and belief in me have been invaluable. You have helped me grow both as a player and as a person, and I will always be grateful for the opportunities you gave me. To all the staff from kit men/ladies, cooks and chefs, ticket office staff and groundsmen who have been at the club throughout the years, thank you for looking after me and all the players.

“To my teammates, I want to thank you for the special bond we shared on and off the pitch. The memories we created together will stay with me forever.

“To my family, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and encouragement. Your love and belief in me have been my driving force, and I could not have achieved what I have without you. I am grateful for the sacrifices you have made to help me pursue my dreams. For my kids to be able to see their dad wear the Sheffield United shirt and score goals in League One, Championship and Premier League is something we have all loved.

“Lastly, I want to thank the fans for the incredible support over the years. Your passion and loyalty have been the heartbeat of this club. I will always remember the chants and the unwavering support you showed me and the team. Your love for the club is what makes it so special, and I will always be proud to have been a part of it.

“I want to wish the club and players all the best for next season I’ll be watching on as a fan and will bring my kids to watch as much as I can.

“As I move on to the next chapter of my career, I will always carry the memories, the lessons, and the love of this club with me. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to play for this great club, and I will always be a fan.

“I could go on for hours talking about my special times with this football club but it’s goodbye for now…

“Once a Blade, forever a Blade.