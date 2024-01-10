Chris Wilder is said to be keen to strengthen between the sticks and Sky Sports have claimed the Blades are interested in looking at a deal to sign Ward. The 30-year-old has been on Leicester’s books since 2018 but has not made a single competitive appearance for the club this season.

He has only seen action at international level with Wales, therefore a move away from the King Power Stadium may prove appealing.

Former Foxes stalwart Kasper Schmeichel is also said to be of interest to the Blades, although Ward is understood to be higher up on Wilder’s list of candidates.

Danny Ward has not made a single appearance for Leicester City this season. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Schmeichel left Leicester in 2022, joining French outfit Nice. He has since made the switch to Anderlecht and has been the Belgian club’s first-choice stopper this term.

He has plied his trade in Yorkshire before, having spent a season with Leeds United before Leicester came calling. Ward also has a Yorkshire connection, having spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Huddersfield Town.

Wes Foderingham has been the number one at Bramall Lane this season, appearing in all 20 of the club’s Premier League fixtures.