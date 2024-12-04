Sheffield United have been linked with a sensational swoop for Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

A product of the Blades academy, Walker has previously expressed an interest in returning to Bramall Lane and will turn 35 at the end of the season.

Reports have indicated he could be allowed to depart Manchester City at the end of the campaign, potentially paving the way for a homecoming.

According to talkSPORT, Sheffield United are interested in re-signing the defender they nurtured through their youth ranks before selling to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has been linked with a return to Sheffield United. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, they may face competition with lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and the United States anticipated.

Walker had only made a handful of appearances for his boyhood club when Tottenham forked out a reported £9m for his services in 2009.

He did manage to add to his Blades appearance tally though, as he was loaned back to South Yorkshire.

Manchester City prised him from London in 2017 and he has since amassed over 300 appearances for the club.

He has also collected 93 caps for England at senior level, establishing himself as one of the most revered right-backs in Europe.

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League and the viability of a swoop for Walker may depend on their fate in the second tier this term.

There would also most likely need to be a significant reduction in Walker’s wages, with Manchester City being among the world’s wealthiest clubs.

Speaking last year, Blades boss Chris Wilder hailed Walker as the Steel City’s greatest footballing export.

He said: "We talk as pals and I don't think I'm being controversial in saying he's by far the best player ever to have come out of this city now in what he's achieved.