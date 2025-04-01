Sheffield United lead Yorkshire Team of the Week as Barnsley FC and Doncaster Rovers men also feature

SHEFFIELD United lead the way with three representatives in our latest Yorkshire Post team of the week - with two apiece from Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six clubs make it into our line-up in a 3-5-2 formation. And who is the ‘gaffer’?

Goalkeeper: Keiren Flavell (Barnsley)

Solid performance from the young keeper in just his second ever league start in a further boost to his confidence.

TIRELESS: Hamza Choudhury of Sheffield United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Defence: Niall Byrne (Bradford City)

A day for defenders at Accrington and Byrne stood tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cracking headed goal underpinned his sturdy display in Cardiff. Made some vital interceptions and defended stoutly.

Coventry City's Ellis Simms (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Ihiekwe battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough)

Again showed his adaptable side and tremendous leadership to help Boro over the line against Oxford in an unaccustomed centre-half role.

Midfield/wing backs: Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers)

Silenced the boo-boys by setting up the opener against former club Carlisle and adding a quality second to see them off.

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hamza Choudhury (Sheffield United)

Fresh from his international highs with Bangladesh, showed no signs of jetlag with an outstanding performance against Coventry.

Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed his importance to the Rovers cause with an all-action display. Scored and set up the third against the Cumbrians.

Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)

Class personified and his free-kick against old side Coventry was wonderful.

Samuel Illing-Junior (Middlesbrough)

Fine performance and set up Boro’s leveller with an inch-perfect cross and was involved in the second.

Attackers: Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)

A shining light for the Reds this term and scored another wonderful goal.

Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United)

Gave the Sky Blues rearguard no peace whatsoever and scored a striker’s goal.