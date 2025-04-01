Sheffield United lead Yorkshire Team of the Week as Barnsley FC and Doncaster Rovers men also feature
Six clubs make it into our line-up in a 3-5-2 formation. And who is the ‘gaffer’?
Goalkeeper: Keiren Flavell (Barnsley)
Solid performance from the young keeper in just his second ever league start in a further boost to his confidence.
Defence: Niall Byrne (Bradford City)
A day for defenders at Accrington and Byrne stood tall.
Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday)
Cracking headed goal underpinned his sturdy display in Cardiff. Made some vital interceptions and defended stoutly.
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough)
Again showed his adaptable side and tremendous leadership to help Boro over the line against Oxford in an unaccustomed centre-half role.
Midfield/wing backs: Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers)
Silenced the boo-boys by setting up the opener against former club Carlisle and adding a quality second to see them off.
Hamza Choudhury (Sheffield United)
Fresh from his international highs with Bangladesh, showed no signs of jetlag with an outstanding performance against Coventry.
Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers)
Showed his importance to the Rovers cause with an all-action display. Scored and set up the third against the Cumbrians.
Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)
Class personified and his free-kick against old side Coventry was wonderful.
Samuel Illing-Junior (Middlesbrough)
Fine performance and set up Boro’s leveller with an inch-perfect cross and was involved in the second.
Attackers: Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)
A shining light for the Reds this term and scored another wonderful goal.
Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United)
Gave the Sky Blues rearguard no peace whatsoever and scored a striker’s goal.
Manager/head coach: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United).
