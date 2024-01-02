Sheffield United are reportedly lining up former Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest star Ben Brereton Diaz as their first signing of the January transfer window.

According to The Star, the 24-year-old is expected to join the Blades on loan having been made available by Spanish side Villareal. The forward would add firepower to an attack which is expected to lose Benie Traore, who is said to be set to leave for Nantes.

Brereton Diaz was linked with a host of clubs in the latter stages of his time at Blackburn. The Chile international made 50 appearances in all competitions for Rovers last season, scoring 16 goals.

Leeds United were among the clubs said to be interested in securing his services but Brereton Diaz ventured abroad. He joined Villareal but is yet to open his account for the club.

He has been afforded just two starts in La Liga, although has appeared from the bench on 11 occasions.

The England-born marksman began his professional career with Nottingham Forest and won youth caps for England as a teenager. He moved to Blackburn in 2019 after a loan spell at Ewood Park.