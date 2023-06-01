All Sections
Sheffield United-linked Wolves defender Conor Coady leaves Everton following loan spell

Sheffield United-linked defender Conor Coady has left Everton following the conclusion of his loan spell.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

The 30-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Goodison Park but will not be penning a permanent deal, instead returning to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A former Sheffield United loanee, Coady has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane. Mail Online have reported the Blades are ‘understood to be watching developments’ regarding Coady but have a ‘restricted’ budget.

The report states there is tentative Premier League interest in Coady and that he would like to stay in the north. Coady’s initial spell at Bramall Lane lasted the duration of the 2013/14 season and he operated as a defensive midfielder under the tutelage of Nigel Clough.

The 30-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Goodison Park. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesThe 30-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Goodison Park. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
He has since stepped back into defence, becoming a centre-back and establishing himself as a reliable top flight figure and England international. In a club statement, Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We want to sincerely thank Conor and Rúben [Vinagre] for their impeccable professionalism and valuable contributions both on and off the pitch during their time with the club. We wish both players the best in their futures.”

