The 25-year-old is now a regular in the heart of Sheffield United’s defence but it was in the Midlands that he first became a key player for an English side. After joining Arsenal from Colorado Rapids, he was loaned back out to the MLS before a temporary switch to Birmingham was sanctioned.

He quickly established himself as a key figure for the Blues, making a total of 48 appearances in the 2022/23 campaign. His displays earned him a step up to the Premier League with a move to Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since making his first Premier League start for the Blades in October, he has missed just one league fixture. Speaking to GOAL, the defender has opened up on life in England and his welcome at St Andrew’s.

Auston Trusty joined Sheffield United in the summer of 2023. Image: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

He said: "My first game in England, I made one challenge and the fans were chanting 'USA!'. When they did that for me, I had goosebumps because I just never thought that could happen.

"That was my dream, coming to England or Europe and playing and showing myself and my ability. I knew I'd be checking that box off, but then having them actually back me and believe in me and chant for me, I never thought when I was coming here that English fans would be chanting 'USA' to me playing football here.

"That chant went on that entire year and they kept going. If someone brings up Birmingham, I genuinely do smile because that's such a warm place for me because it was just the perfect place for me to be at that time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Premier League player, Trusty is now locking horns with some of the most dangerous attacking talents in the world. This may be intimidating for some but the USA international believes it is a confidence builder to know he can go toe-to-toe with the elite.

He said: “I'm a defender, so I look and see they have this guy and this guy in a front three and they're all insane. Then, who's on the bench that comes in? Well, there are two more of them that are insane, too.

"At the same time as a defender like myself, it's such a confidence builder because I know that I can lock these guys down. I know that I can do it. You back yourself even more because these are the best guys, and, at times, I'm locking all of them down. I'm doing this, doing that and it makes you think 'Where am I in that mix?”.