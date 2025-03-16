Chris Wilder remembered the hard times on the wrong side of Sheffield's football rivalry after a win he said had ended Wednesday's season and kept his team right in the Championship title picture.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder's Sheffield United were 1-0 winners at Hillsborough, a victory which took them level on points with Leeds United, but the Sheffield-born manager insisted the league picture never came into his thoughts.

Instead, he started his press conference with a passionate 11-minute retelling of how he had addressed the imbalance when he took over in 2016, shortly after the Owls missed promotion to the Premier League in the Championship final, with the Blades in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a great time to be a Sheffield United fan," he declared after his third win in six derby games as manager, none of which he has lost.

"That (history) is the talk I put to the players today: You can be part of that journey.

"We've won 31 points more than the opposition. We're on 82 points (ignoring a two-point deduction for financial breaches) after 38 games.

"Sheffield Wednesday are on 51, their season's done. Ours is still alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those supporters that had bets with Sheffield Wednesday fans in the summer about who will finish higher, I hope they've cashed in.

JOURNEY: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder at full-time (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wir)

"When I went for a run at half five, six or whatever daft time it was just to get out of my house and clear my head, all I was thinking about was winning a game of football.

"I nearly got run over a few times, I don't know if it was me not looking for traffic or they were trying to wipe me out!

"We've won a game and the opposition would swap it in a heartbeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone's been on Transfermarkt and gone 125m (what Owls manager Danny Rohl said pre-match Wilder's squad was worth), we've earnt the right because of the work we've done over six years."

SAME AGAIN: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)s.

On Rohl's comments, he added: "I don't think he should start mind games when he's not won anything."

The Blades' only goal came from Rhian Brewster, his first in Sheffield for more than three years.

Brewster made a big impact from the bench in Tuesday's draw with Bristol City, but Wilder said he had picked his team before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I talked to Jack (Lester) on Saturday and said I'd have loved Rhian to get in the goals," said Wilder.

"He's had a difficult time here but he's an example for young players to keep going and you get your moment if you keep working hard and keep your head down.

"I should imagine from the outside a few people were saying, 'Why's Rhian playing?' He linked the play well and found pockets."

For Wednesday, it was a familiar story – much the better side in the opening quarter of an hour but unable to make it count. The Blades only had two shots on target and one touch in the opposition box in the second half, but they scored it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am a little bit tired of speaking about this topic and in the end we couldn’t change it,” said Rohl.

"Our process shows we are close, close, closer. But the final bit…