IT was a night when Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck not only bettered his decorated Middlesbrough rival Hayden Hackney at Bramall Lane, but also came out of the shadows of a team-mate.

The player in question being Ollie Arblaster. The Blades’ heartbeat was not playing, of course, due to a season-ending knee injury sustained in November, yet his name is invariably never far away when talk turns to the Blades’ engine room and Peck in particular.

Together, the pair impressed in tandem in United's purposeful and character-laden start to 2024-25, with the bouquets chiefly reserved for Arblaster in a stellar 2024 until his unfortunate issue.

Out on his own of sorts for the time being, Peck – who turned 20 last September – came of age on an important night in the club’s season against Boro.

Sydie Peck of Sheffield United with Hayden Hackney of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Jess Hornby / Sportimage

Up against Hackney, an ex-Championship young player of the season nominee and subject of a failed £10m deadline-day offer from Portuguese giants Porto, Peck held court.

His defence-spitting pass to send Ben Brereton Diaz clear for the Blades’ key second goal in the 3-1 victory was the sort of contribution that Hackney was feted for in his breakthrough 2022-23 campaign.

It will have pained Boro head coach Michael Carrick for sure, but the former Manchester United and England schemer would have inwardly respected its quality.

Blades rival and one-time Boro chief Chris Wilder certainly did.

Sydie Peck of Sheffield United celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Wilder said: “I thought it was a really interesting battle because Hayden Hackney is the outstanding midfield player in the division for a tender age and he’s been absolutely amazing.

“It was two really good young players coming head to head and Sydie can be proud of his performance. He is somebody who has been in the system for two or three years now. We’ve known about him for three or four now I’d imagine. He’s had a little bit of a difficult time because Ollie Arblaster got the call before him and he was outstanding last season in the Premier League and captained us at Old Trafford and there was a lot of talk about him. He has had to wait in the wings, bide his time and be patient.

“He needed to come out of the team as he’d left every ounce of everything that he has got out on the pitch recently.

“We did not have that opportunity to freshen it up. But we have had that now with Hamza (Choudhury) coming in and giving us another body in there and Tom Davies. He is rested and refreshed to go again.”

Wednesday’s game, which saw United secure their sixth win in seven league matches and produce the performance to match the result, which was missing against Portsmouth, showed just why Wilder banged on so much in the first half of the winter about the need for reinforcements in January.

It enabled him to bring on serious options in the likes of Brereton Diaz and Tyrese Campbell to further stretch Boro and ultimately take the game away from them.

A bench with a senior look and not a kindergarten one any more.

It made for a pleasing sight for Wilder, with the Blades chief also complimentary of the way in which his side did not lose their heads and delivered a composed and mature second-half performance after a rough penalty call went against them on the stroke of half-time.

Boro lost their minds by contrast as their awful winter continued, with their damning litany of self-inflicted concessions continuing.

As it stands, the defensive traits are not fit for purpose for a play-off candidate. After a run of three league wins in 13 matches, they are off the pace in ninth with Carrick under growing pressure.

Admitting Boro’s position is not acceptable given their extensive recruitment both in the summer and winter, Carrick acknowledged: “It’s not good enough.

“It’s not acceptable and we want to do better.

“We have got to accept that and I have no problem in saying that.”

United, 23 points clear of Boro and two behind leaders Leeds United once again, are in far more acceptable order.

A colossal home fixture against Leeds is on the horizon on Monday week. For his part, Wilder is not getting side-tracked with a trip to a Luton side fighting for their lives next up on Saturday, presenting a tight turnaround of less than 72 hours.

United’s renewed squad depth will help, with Wilder playing down talk of issues for Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon, who came off against Boro.

He continued: “I am too old and experienced to take my eye off the ball.

“That (Leeds) game will take care of itself and we have got to fully mentally tune into Saturday.

“The good thing is we have done that for the majority of the season and the reason we are sat on 67 points.