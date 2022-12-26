Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom issues a challenge to Blades players after victory over Coventry City

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has challenged his Sheffield United side to maintain their outstanding winter form to give themselves the best possible chance of enjoying a glorious end to the season in May.

United's 3-1 victory over another in-form Championship side in Coventry City was their fourth win in succession and seventh in their past eight games.

They moved level on points with leaders Burnley in the process.

Heckingbottom said: "The more points we pick up now and harder we work now, the better position we put ourselves in and that's it.

Sheffield United's Tommy Doyle (left) applauds the fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

"There will be bumps in the road and things will happen. Somebody (else) might be flying with good form. But the more we do now, the better we will be at the end of the season.

"I think we are a good side and a difficult side to play against. For a team to beat us, they must play well."

Contributions came from across the Blades' ranks, with Iliman Ndiaye producing a superb assist for James McAtee's opener on a day when Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle scored their first goal for the club - while Wes Foderingham also saved a penalty from Viktor Gyokeres.

The Blades chief, whose side visit Blackpool on Thursday, continued: "Iliman was excellent for the whole game and he does his job.

"He was in the perfect position and so was Macca (McAtee). There was his ability on the ball and to look after it and the energy of Macca to get above and beyond him.

"The pass is inch-perfect and takes (Jamie) Allen out of the game and there was good composure.

"It was a really big moment and the goal settled us down and we were good from them.

"It is how hard he works without the ball which is the big thing."There were lots of big moments. The delivery of Oli and Ciaran's header. Oli was excellent and there was Sander (Berge) for the third goal and Lowey (Max Lowe) recovered the ball and Tommy scores with his first touch.

