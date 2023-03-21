NO LESS than eight teams are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Sheffield United lead the way with three votes after their dramatic FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers, followed by Middlesbrough's two. Welcome nominations for Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Town appear.

Here's the line-up in a 4-3-3 formation. And who gets the manager's vote?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper – Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United): The late glory was reserved for others as the Blades reached Wembley but Foderingham was a big factor in their quarter-final success as well. Made key saves to deny Gallagher, Hyam, Pickering and Brereton in a cracking cup tie.

YOU'RE IN: Jonny Howson, Wes Foderingham and Tom lees all make the final cut for this week's Yorkshire Team of the Week - but who else joins them?

Defence – Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town): Produced a heroic performance as the Terriers secured a shock coupon-buster of a win at Millwall. Made some vital blocks and was a complete bulwark in an outstanding display at the New Den which has revived Town's survival fight at a timely juncture.

Tom Eastman (Harrogate Town): Showed all his experience alongside Anthony O'Connor as the Sulphurites registered a huge win in their safety quest against Barrow.

Mads Andersen (Barnsley): Confirmed his reputation as one of the best central defenders - if not the best - in League One with an imperious performance at Wycombe on another huge afternoon for the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Wober (Leeds United): Has settled in nicely at United and was a key figure in their vital win at Wolves.

Midfield – Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough): Classy display in the middle of the park and played a part in three goals as Boro returned to winning ways against Preston.

Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United): Came up with the goods with a brilliant late winner which no-one will forget in a hurry against Blackburn.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Back to his bewitching and beguiling best with an impish display versus Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards – Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough): Terrorised North End - a former loan part of call - and scored two clinical goals and came up with an assist.

Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday): Led the line impressively against Bolton and scored a well-taken goal in his first league start in almost two months.

Andy Cook (Bradford City): Goals pay the rent and Cook has paid a shedload of instalments in 2022-23. Took his season's tally to 25 - netting a fine volley and nifty header against Hartlepool.