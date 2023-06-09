All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United - FootballTalk's Review of the 2022-23 Championship Season

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST

Overall it can be viewed as a positive 2022-23 for Yorkshire’s clubs in the Championship, Sheffield United getting promoted, Middlebrough reaching the play-offs, Hull City stabilising under Liam Rosenior and both Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United impressing while avoiding relegation, quite comfortably in the end.

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look back over another fascinating season in the second-tier, while also casting an eye forward to what the summer needs to bring for each club ahead of the 2023-24 kick-off in August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

Most Popular
..
.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedMiddlesbroughYorkshirePremier LeagueFootball League