THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Overall it can be viewed as a positive 2022-23 for Yorkshire’s clubs in the Championship, Sheffield United getting promoted, Middlebrough reaching the play-offs, Hull City stabilising under Liam Rosenior and both Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United impressing while avoiding relegation, quite comfortably in the end.

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look back over another fascinating season in the second-tier, while also casting an eye forward to what the summer needs to bring for each club ahead of the 2023-24 kick-off in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

.