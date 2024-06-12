Sheffield United 'monitoring' former Rotherham United, Manchester United and Derby County man
The 30-year-old has plied his trade north of the border since 2022, when he left Derby County for Ibrox. Previously, he had only ever played in England and counts Rotherham United among his former clubs.
His exploits in Scotland appear to have generated interest, with Mail Online claiming Besiktas and Ipswich are keen on the Manchester United academy graduate.
Sheffield United are also said to be monitoring the Wales international, having previously tried to lure him to Bramall Lane before he joined Rangers. Blades boss Chris Wilder has made no secret of his desire to strengthen and speculation regarding transfer activity involving the club is rife.
However, they may face a battle if they do indeed look to prise Lawrence from Ibrox. The lure of Besiktas may prove strong for the versatile attacker, with his former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now at the helm.
He is also revered at Ipswich, having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Portman Road in the 2016/17 season. The Tractor Boys can also offer Premier League football after their promotion from the Championship.
