Sheffield United 'monitoring' former Rotherham United, Manchester United and Derby County man

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jun 2024, 10:15 BST
Sheffield United are reportedly monitoring developments regarding Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence, who is also said to have attracted interest from Ipswich Town and Besiktas.

The 30-year-old has plied his trade north of the border since 2022, when he left Derby County for Ibrox. Previously, he had only ever played in England and counts Rotherham United among his former clubs.

His exploits in Scotland appear to have generated interest, with Mail Online claiming Besiktas and Ipswich are keen on the Manchester United academy graduate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Tom Lawrence has been on the books of Rangers since 2022. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesTom Lawrence has been on the books of Rangers since 2022. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Tom Lawrence has been on the books of Rangers since 2022. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sheffield United are also said to be monitoring the Wales international, having previously tried to lure him to Bramall Lane before he joined Rangers. Blades boss Chris Wilder has made no secret of his desire to strengthen and speculation regarding transfer activity involving the club is rife.

However, they may face a battle if they do indeed look to prise Lawrence from Ibrox. The lure of Besiktas may prove strong for the versatile attacker, with his former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now at the helm.

He is also revered at Ipswich, having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Portman Road in the 2016/17 season. The Tractor Boys can also offer Premier League football after their promotion from the Championship.

Related topics:RangersManchester UnitedDerby CountyChris WilderIpswich Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.