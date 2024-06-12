Sheffield United are reportedly monitoring developments regarding Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence, who is also said to have attracted interest from Ipswich Town and Besiktas.

The 30-year-old has plied his trade north of the border since 2022, when he left Derby County for Ibrox. Previously, he had only ever played in England and counts Rotherham United among his former clubs.

His exploits in Scotland appear to have generated interest, with Mail Online claiming Besiktas and Ipswich are keen on the Manchester United academy graduate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Lawrence has been on the books of Rangers since 2022. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, they may face a battle if they do indeed look to prise Lawrence from Ibrox. The lure of Besiktas may prove strong for the versatile attacker, with his former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now at the helm.