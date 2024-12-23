The long-awaited takeover of Championship club Sheffield United has officially been completed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United World Group have been involved with the Blades since 2013 but have now completed a full sale of Blades Leisure Limited, the club’s parent company, to COH Sports Limited.

While there will be an influx of new faces, the current management team, including CEO Stephen Bettis and manager Chris Wilder, will remain in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COH Sports are led by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, who will both join the board as co-chairmen with immediate effect.

Sheffield United are under new ownership. | George Wood/Getty Images

As part of the deal, COH Sports have also acquired Sheffield United Women, SUFC Hotel Ltd and all real estate.

The new owners have thanked United World Group founder Prince Abdullah and the directors of Blades Leisure Limited for their “commitment to the sale process”.

Rosen and Eltoukhy said: "We are honoured and humbled to become the new owners of this historic football club. We are excited to embark on this journey and our work begins today to deliver long-term success for Sheffield United over a sustained period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like all Blades fans we want to see the club competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis, and we have been encouraged by the strong start to this season.

"The team has been performing strongly and we are committed to supporting the management team to continue this progress.

"We want to take this chance to assure the supporters that we understand the huge responsibility that comes with owning Sheffield United. The club is rooted in the fabric of this great city and our fans are the beating heart who back the team no matter what.