Sheffield United takeover: Blades finally under new ownership as new key figures introduced
United World Group have been involved with the Blades since 2013 but have now completed a full sale of Blades Leisure Limited, the club’s parent company, to COH Sports Limited.
While there will be an influx of new faces, the current management team, including CEO Stephen Bettis and manager Chris Wilder, will remain in place.
COH Sports are led by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, who will both join the board as co-chairmen with immediate effect.
As part of the deal, COH Sports have also acquired Sheffield United Women, SUFC Hotel Ltd and all real estate.
The new owners have thanked United World Group founder Prince Abdullah and the directors of Blades Leisure Limited for their “commitment to the sale process”.
Rosen and Eltoukhy said: "We are honoured and humbled to become the new owners of this historic football club. We are excited to embark on this journey and our work begins today to deliver long-term success for Sheffield United over a sustained period of time.
"Like all Blades fans we want to see the club competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis, and we have been encouraged by the strong start to this season.
"The team has been performing strongly and we are committed to supporting the management team to continue this progress.
"We want to take this chance to assure the supporters that we understand the huge responsibility that comes with owning Sheffield United. The club is rooted in the fabric of this great city and our fans are the beating heart who back the team no matter what.
“Our fans will be at the heart of what COH stands for, and we are deeply committed to ensuring Sheffield United is accessible and affordable for our supporters."
