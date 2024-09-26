Sheffield United on the up but Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United proving hit and miss - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s episode, our panel of Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton zone in on Sheffield United’s promising start to the Championship season, following their 1-0 win over Derby County at Bramall Lane.
But, one tier below, there are frustrations for Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town – the Millers suffering a stop-start campaign so far in 2024-25, while the Terriers have suffered back-to-back defeats at the John Smith’s Stadium. We also analyse Doncaster Rovers’ performance in the EFL Trophy against Manchester United’s Under-21s.
