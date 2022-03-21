THAT'S FOR STARTERS: Sheffield United's Sander Berge scores the first goal against Barnsley at Bramall Lane Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

On Saturday Sheffield United beat the club Heckingbottom managed, played and had a season ticket at 2-0. Lifting the Blades’ play-off hopes increased Barnsley’s relegation fears, but he now believes they can survive.

“I’ve seen a lot of them all season and they’re finding their form at the right time,” he commented. “A few weeks ago I’d have said they were gone but when I came out of Oakwell on Tuesday I’d have said they’ve a right chance. I don’t think this changes much.

“They play with a good spirit, they’ve a settled way of playing and some real key players added. They’ve just got to keep believing.

“It definitely counts for something that they’ve got players who’ve been there and done it.

“The fans will stick with them because they’ve been in that position before and they’ve seen a spirit, especially at home.”

The Blades went up from the Championship in 2019, and they have 23 points from 27 at Bramall Lane under Heckingbottom.

For 55 minutes Saturday’s game looked like going the other way until Sander Berge’s goal.

“It was like a lot of Championship games,” said Heckingbottom. “We’ve tried to not play like a lot of Championship games, we’ve tried to take risks. Maybe that suits playing at home and the fans respond to that.

“The fans are going to have as big a part to play as anyone and I’m just glad we have got five (of the last eight games) at home because if we can get this place rocking, we know what we can do.”

Barnsley must regroup because their next match is against Reading, who extended the gap to Poya Asbaghi’s side to five points.

“It’s a big game,” said Asbaghi. “The closer it gets the more every player will really want to play it.”

The only negative for the hosts was top-scorer and captain Billy Sharp going off with a second-half hamstring injury.

“He had a little wince and waved straight away,” said Heckingbottom.

“I’m concerned but hopefully the saving grace is Bill’s experienced enough to know his body and stop straight away.”

Asbaghi felt the first goal was crucial and in the first half his side failed to get it when on top, Matty Wolfe making some good runs from midfield but missing a couple of chances, while Wes Foderingham saved well low down from Domingos Quina.

“The team that took the lead could have had a big advantage,” acknowledged Asbaghi.

“Matty has done well. His biggest attribute is not always his goalscoring, it’s other things he really contributes with, but for sure he could score.

“I also felt we had other chances.

“It was just one of the days where we didn’t score and the opponents took advantage of us not being fast enough on the set piece.”

Heckingbottom felt his team was rewarded for being more adventurous in the second half.

“The big thing at half-time it was about mentality, us and our approach, he said.

“If the game had just fizzled into a 0-0, if the game was a negative result because of performance, I’d have been upset. We injected energy and tempo into it and we took a few more risks in the second half. If we don’t win playing that way, what more can I ask?”

“There’s the tactical things which are also a mentality and an image you want to portray as a team and how you want to look.”