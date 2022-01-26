Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom switches targets to sign Adam Davies

Adam Davies signs for Sheffield United. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Wales international is the Blades’ first signing since Heckingbottom took over as manager in November. He is also looking to add a central defender to his squad after missing out on John Souttar.

Davies was targeted by Heckingbottom after Aston Villa moved to take over Robin Olsen’s loan from Roma.

The Blades had initially discussed a deal for Davies’s club-mate Frank Fielding but Heckingbottom switched targets to Davies when alerted to his availability.

Doncaster Rovers have signed vastly-experienced former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton.

The 33-year-old has joined on an 18-month deal and is Rovers’ fifth signing of the January window.

Tyreece John-Jules has linked up with Darren Moore for a second time after joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.

The young Arsenal forward, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Blackpool, previously worked under Owls chief Moore during his time across South Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers.

This season, John-Jules featured 12 times for Blackpool, but he has now been recalled by Arsenal to continue his education under a familiar face in Moore, who has also been lonked with a move for another ex-Rovers loanee in Rayhaan Tulloch.